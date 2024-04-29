Destiny 2’s players can’t decide on the God Roll for this classic weapon

Destiny 2’s The Recluse has made its big return with the Into the Light update. However, based on what people are keeping, no one knows what the actual best rolls are.

Destiny 2: Into the Light has been a breath of fresh air for the game, and a much-needed win after a difficult year. The update has brought with it the well-liked Onslaught mode, and the Brave arsenal which brought back many classic weapons from Destiny 2’s past.

That includes one of the most notorious weapons of all time, The Recluse. Pre-sunset, the weapon broke the game and became ubiquitous in most player’s loadouts. However, due to nerfs, and the game moving on to be far more ability-focused, the new version of The Recluse has gone from ‘the best primary of all time’ to just ‘pretty good’.

However, an interesting aspect of this rereleased weapon is that with all of its new perk choices, no one can seem to agree on what’s best.

For most weapons in Destiny 2, there are generally pretty clear ‘best’ perk combinations. There might be two predominant roles, such as one for PvE or PvP, or one that does damage and one that provides utility, but generally, a roll or two will rise to the top as the most used.

That isn’t the case for The Recluse. Using Light.gg, you can see the gun has a really wide selection of perk combos being kept by Guardians. The most popular is Repulsor Brace + Master of Arms with 5.42% usage. However, many others are within a couple of percentages. Here’s the breakdown:

Repulsor Brace + Master of Arms – 5.42%

Repulsor Brace + Destabilizing Rounds – 5.42%

Subsistence + Desperate Measures – 5.28%

Feeding Frenzy + Destabilizing Rounds – 4.93%

Threat Detector + Master of Arms – 3.69%

Subsistence + Master of Arms – 3.36%

Dynamic Sway Reduction + Destabilizing Rounds – 3.37%

Threat Detector + Desperate Measures – 3.24%

Having the percentages of perk combos being this close together is quite rare and suggests that no one has decided what is actually best here. However, it does imply that there are lots of viable roles for the SMG, meaning it should be pretty hard to get a bad roll here.

Maybe a clear winner will emerge later, but for the time being, whatever you personally think is the best roll for your style of play probably is.