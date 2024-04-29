GamingDestiny

Destiny 2’s players can’t decide on the God Roll for this classic weapon

Patrick Dane
A screenshot of the Recluse from the game Destiny 2Bungie

Destiny 2’s The Recluse has made its big return with the Into the Light update. However, based on what people are keeping, no one knows what the actual best rolls are.

Destiny 2: Into the Light has been a breath of fresh air for the game, and a much-needed win after a difficult year. The update has brought with it the well-liked Onslaught mode, and the Brave arsenal which brought back many classic weapons from Destiny 2’s past. 

That includes one of the most notorious weapons of all time, The Recluse. Pre-sunset, the weapon broke the game and became ubiquitous in most player’s loadouts. However, due to nerfs, and the game moving on to be far more ability-focused, the new version of The Recluse has gone from ‘the best primary of all time’ to just ‘pretty good’. 

However, an interesting aspect of this rereleased weapon is that with all of its new perk choices, no one can seem to agree on what’s best. 

For most weapons in Destiny 2, there are generally pretty clear ‘best’ perk combinations. There might be two predominant roles, such as one for PvE or PvP, or one that does damage and one that provides utility, but generally, a roll or two will rise to the top as the most used.

That isn’t the case for The Recluse. Using Light.gg, you can see the gun has a really wide selection of perk combos being kept by Guardians. The most popular is Repulsor Brace + Master of Arms with 5.42% usage. However, many others are within a couple of percentages. Here’s the breakdown:

  • Repulsor Brace + Master of Arms – 5.42%
  • Repulsor Brace + Destabilizing Rounds – 5.42%
  • Subsistence + Desperate Measures – 5.28%
  • Feeding Frenzy + Destabilizing Rounds – 4.93%
  • Threat Detector + Master of Arms – 3.69%
  • Subsistence + Master of Arms – 3.36% 
  • Dynamic Sway Reduction + Destabilizing Rounds – 3.37%
  • Threat Detector + Desperate Measures – 3.24%

Having the percentages of perk combos being this close together is quite rare and suggests that no one has decided what is actually best here. However, it does imply that there are lots of viable roles for the SMG, meaning it should be pretty hard to get a bad roll here. 

Maybe a clear winner will emerge later, but for the time being, whatever you personally think is the best roll for your style of play probably is.

About The Author

Patrick Dane

Patrick Dane is Dexerto's Gaming Editor. He has worked as a professional games journalist for over eleven years, writing for sites like TechRadar, IGN, PC Gamer, GamesRadar, International Busniess Times and Edge magazine. He has over 2000 hours in both Overwatch and Destiny 2, though has a wide and diverse appreciation for a variety of genres.

keep reading
Destiny 2's Rhulk
Destiny
Destiny 2 Pantheon datamine reveals 2 exotic raid weapons as quest rewards
Liam Ho
Season of Dawn Destiny 2
Destiny
Destiny 2 dev defends weapon “sunrising” amidst player controversy
Liam Ho
Clans in Destiny 2
Destiny
Destiny 2’s The Final Shape will let you level all characters at the same time
Liam Ho
Destiny 2 Black Armory
Destiny
Destiny 2 makes old weapons good again but no recovery method has Guardians fuming
Liam Ho

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.