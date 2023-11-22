Destiny 2 players concerned about cost of Witcher armor sets

Destiny 2 players are worried the Witcher-themed armor sets will cost more than The Witcher 3 and its DLC combined.

Bungie has another collab in development for Destiny 2, which launches alongside Season of the Wish on Tuesday, November 28. The upcoming crossover revolves around The Witcher; notably, three armor sets inspired by Geralt of Rivia will lead the charge.

While it’s exciting news, not everyone is gearing up to toss a coin to the Witcher content as of yet. For one, Destiny 2’s monetization practices leave many to believe the armor DLC will be overpriced.

One person noted as much in a popular social media post that hints players would do well to spend their money elsewhere.

Destiny 2 fans think Witcher armor will cost more than Witcher 3

From now until November 28, PC users on Steam can purchase The Witcher 3 and all of its DLC for the low price of $24.99. The deal includes the main game, the Blood and Wine and Hearts of Stone expansions, and every freebie released since launch. It’s a steal.

JpDeathBlade pointed out in a Twitter/X post that the Steam deal may prove cheaper than buying Destiny 2‘s Witcher cosmetics. The user wrote, “You can actually buy The Witcher 3 and all of [its] DLCs for less than it would cost you to buy ONE of the THREE Destiny 2 armor sets shown here.”

This assumes the Witcher-themed armor in Destiny 2 bears the same price tag as other crossover content – like the Assassin’s Creed DLC from late 2022. The AC-inspired content included three armor sets, each priced at 2,000 Silver (the equivalent of $20). Reason suggests the trio of Witcher items will set players back just as much.

One user responded to the post saying, “Lol it’s cool they’re doing this crossover armor set, it looks amazing and Witcher is one of my favorite games. But I firmly believe microtransactions need to be phased out.”

Meanwhile, others pointed out that the unfavorable Destiny 2 and TW3 comparison only works because of the latter’s age and the Steam sale.

Bungie has yet to detail the price of the forthcoming Destiny 2 Witcher armor set. But it seems the ongoing contention surrounding the game’s microtransactions won’t soon subside.