Destiny 2 Titan mains slam “lame” PvE meta’s lack of diversity

While Titans are performing extremely well in PvE right now those who main Destiny 2’s tank class insist the meta has gotten stale with all three top builds playing similarly.

Throughout Lightfall, Titans have been in and out of the meta. At their best, Solar Titans were dominating thanks to Throwing Hammer’s synergy with Synthoceps and Void Titans have always been prevalent in PvP.

These days the Titan classes’ power level is more comparable to Hunters and Warlocks but remains a strong option. The introduction of the Banner of War aspect has been especially impactful in PvE with Strand Titans being better than ever.

However, just because something is meta doesn’t mean it’s fun and many Titan players are sick of the classes’ current state.

Meta Titan builds in Destiny 2 all play the same

Not enjoying the current PvE meta, one Titan posted on Reddit, “The titan PVE meta is the most boring it’s ever been because all 3 meta titan exotics are just for punching things.”

They continued, “All 3 are for punching things but the choices between the 3 exist based on HOW you want to punch things. It’s incredibly boring compared to hunter and warlock,” before finally questioning, “Why did they decide to rework 3 exotics that all work with the same play style in the first place???”

Rounding off their point, OP concluded, “Was fun at first but having all the meta exotics for titan being used for the exact same type of play style is getting lame quick.”

The three Exotic armor pieces referenced are Synthoceps, Wormgod Caress, and Peregrine Greaves. These are all melee-focused Exotics that excel at dealing a lot of damage and received buffs/reworks in Season of the Wish.

One player blamed the classes’ identity shift, “Bungie’s basically shoehorned Titans into a primarily Melee class instead of a traditional ‘tank’ class, sure it has some tank elements, however the majority of the kit for Titan (subclass and exotics) pushes it into the ‘I punch things good’ class.”

Another Guardian expressed, “I feel like Titan buildcrafting is the ‘simplest’ or has the least engaging gameplay, because so many Titan exotics are so simple, and don’t have access to exotics that can offer moments of synergy between weapons, abilities, and exotic.”

While melee builds are indeed the Titan meta right now, several other Exotics still hold their own. The likes of Heart of Inmost Light, Precious Scars, and Pyrogale Gauntlets are all great options that perform well even in high-end content.