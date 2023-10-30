Destiny 2 players feel Void Titan’s PvP dominance is ruining the subclass in PvE

Destiny 2 players have recently complained that Void Titans have become excessively strong in PvP. While Bungie has tried to balance it, the lack of a separate sandbox has led to the subclass deteriorating in PvE as well.

The clash between PvP and PvE has existed in Destiny 2 ever since the beginning of the game. However, Bungie has failed to create a separate sandbox for both. Therefore, a single nerf or buff to any weapon or gear piece in one mode, directly affects them in the other.

Recently, Void Titan’s Bubble Super is the one that has been affected by the problem mentioned above the most. Titan Bubble has become a cornerstone for PvP mainly due to the introduction of zones in Trials of Osiris. Bungie has tried to balance it by directly nerfing the super and associated Titan abilities.

However, these nerfs have made the Super much less viable in PvE, which has led to fans feeling annoyed.

Destiny 2 players feel PvP and PvE sandbox should be separate

The discussion regarding the balancing issue in PvE and PvP for Void Titans was started by a player named Trex331. The player claimed, “Bubble is meta because of zone based pvp, so unless pvp isn’t zone based, pve void titan will get nerfed more.”

This led to vivid discussion as others players supported the idea. One such player commented, “I’m hoping they’ll give some buffs to Void Overshield specifically since Woven Mail can be kept so much more easily.” Another player commented, “how about they have SEPARATE balancing for PVE and PVP?”

One player also remarked, “Trials shouldn’t be anything other than elimination.” Lastly, a player replied, “We should take the pvp sandbox and push it somewhere else.” A player also claimed, “Yes, as Titan I have used the bubble, but I don’t even see any advantage to using it. “

Therefore, it is safe to say that players are quite unhappy. This issue is not just related to Void Titans as it is part of the problem. Nerfing Void Titans do make it terrible in PvE. However, it continues to remain good in PvP.

Players are also unhappy with the zone system in Trials of Osiris where Void Titans and Solar Warlocks are the meta. Unfortunately, Bungie has not made any claims on how they intend to deal with these complaints as of yet.

