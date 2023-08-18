Destiny 2 Season 22 brings back vaulted exotic quests: Revision Zero exotic and IKELOS red borders

Season 22 arrives on August, 22, and in a recent TWAB Bungie reminded us they’re giving players the opportunity to some powerful old exotic and red border guns.

Destiny 2 players love exotic quests. All of them apart from the exotic scout rifle Wicked Implement quest that is. They give some of the most powerful and unique exotics in the game.

But many of the exotic quests are locked behind seasons that only last for a couple of months. Destiny 2 is a game with a long lifespan, and players leave the game and re-join, or don’t have the time to grind the exotic quests and as a result, miss out. Many players were upset about no longer being able to get these unique exotics.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Bungie listened to players’ feedback and are bringing back powerful exotics and red borders in the new Season 22. They also gave players an insight into how this would work and how they can be obtained.

How Exotic mission rotation will work

The exotic missions returning are Presage (Dead Man’s Tale exotic), Operation: Seraph Shield (Revision Zero), and Vox Obscura (Dead Messenger).

They will rotate weekly, giving players the chance to earn “fan-favorite Exotic missions.”

All exotics in the quests will become craftable. This means players now have the chance to choose the exact perks that they want on their guns.

Article continues after ad

After successfully finishing the mission on either Normal or Legendary level, you will receive the highly coveted Exotic deepsight weapon that is specifically associated with the task.

Article continues after ad

Subsequent mission completions will then unlock perks for you to apply to your exotic.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

If you find yourself brave enough to complete the mission on legendary difficulty then you will be rewarded with the catalyst for the exotic.

Bungie Revision Zero was one of the first craftable Exotics in Destiny 2.

Rare red border weapons returning

Red border weapons can help take your Destiny 2 PvP or PvE build to the next level. You can only have one exotic weapon equipped at a time, but having two crafted legendary weapons with synergistic perks can really help Guardians tackle tough end-game content.

Article continues after ad

But not every weapon in Destiny 2 is craftable, and with previous season’s red borders not being available to farm players felt they were missing out.

Article continues after ad

That is why Bungie are reintroducing the chance to earn these red borders alongside completing the mission for its trademark Exotic.

Presage Rewards

Dead Man’s Tale Exotic (craftable)

Nezarec’s Whisper

Bump in the Night

Tears of Contrition

Hollow Denial

Firefright

Without Remorse

And also Opulent weapons:

Austringer

Drang (Baroque)

Beloved

CALUS Mini-Tool

Bungie Fan-favorite Austringer red border returns in Season 22.

Operation: Seraph Shield Rewards

Revision Zero Exotic (Still craftable)

Fire and Forget

Tripwire Canary

Disparity

Path of Least Resistance

Judgment of Kelgorath

Retrofit Escapade

And also IKELOS weapons:

IKELOS_HC_v1.0.3

IKELOS_SG_v1.0.3

IKELOS_SR_v1.0.3

IKELOS_SMG_v1.0.3

Vox Obscura Rewards

Dead Messenger Exotic (craftable)

Explosive Personality

Recurrent Impact

Under Your Skin

Sweet Sorrow

Thoughtless

Piece of Mind

Keep updated with Dexerto for more information to get off to a head start when Destiny 2 Season 22 launches on August, 22.