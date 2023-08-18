Destiny 2 Season 22 brings back vaulted exotic quests: Revision Zero exotic and IKELOS red borders
Season 22 arrives on August, 22, and in a recent TWAB Bungie reminded us they’re giving players the opportunity to some powerful old exotic and red border guns.
Destiny 2 players love exotic quests. All of them apart from the exotic scout rifle Wicked Implement quest that is. They give some of the most powerful and unique exotics in the game.
But many of the exotic quests are locked behind seasons that only last for a couple of months. Destiny 2 is a game with a long lifespan, and players leave the game and re-join, or don’t have the time to grind the exotic quests and as a result, miss out. Many players were upset about no longer being able to get these unique exotics.
Bungie listened to players’ feedback and are bringing back powerful exotics and red borders in the new Season 22. They also gave players an insight into how this would work and how they can be obtained.
How Exotic mission rotation will work
The exotic missions returning are Presage (Dead Man’s Tale exotic), Operation: Seraph Shield (Revision Zero), and Vox Obscura (Dead Messenger).
They will rotate weekly, giving players the chance to earn “fan-favorite Exotic missions.”
All exotics in the quests will become craftable. This means players now have the chance to choose the exact perks that they want on their guns.
After successfully finishing the mission on either Normal or Legendary level, you will receive the highly coveted Exotic deepsight weapon that is specifically associated with the task.
Subsequent mission completions will then unlock perks for you to apply to your exotic.
If you find yourself brave enough to complete the mission on legendary difficulty then you will be rewarded with the catalyst for the exotic.
Rare red border weapons returning
Red border weapons can help take your Destiny 2 PvP or PvE build to the next level. You can only have one exotic weapon equipped at a time, but having two crafted legendary weapons with synergistic perks can really help Guardians tackle tough end-game content.
But not every weapon in Destiny 2 is craftable, and with previous season’s red borders not being available to farm players felt they were missing out.
That is why Bungie are reintroducing the chance to earn these red borders alongside completing the mission for its trademark Exotic.
Presage Rewards
- Dead Man’s Tale Exotic (craftable)
- Nezarec’s Whisper
- Bump in the Night
- Tears of Contrition
- Hollow Denial
- Firefright
- Without Remorse
And also Opulent weapons:
- Austringer
- Drang (Baroque)
- Beloved
- CALUS Mini-Tool
Operation: Seraph Shield Rewards
- Revision Zero Exotic (Still craftable)
- Fire and Forget
- Tripwire Canary
- Disparity
- Path of Least Resistance
- Judgment of Kelgorath
- Retrofit Escapade
And also IKELOS weapons:
- IKELOS_HC_v1.0.3
- IKELOS_SG_v1.0.3
- IKELOS_SR_v1.0.3
- IKELOS_SMG_v1.0.3
Vox Obscura Rewards
- Dead Messenger Exotic (craftable)
- Explosive Personality
- Recurrent Impact
- Under Your Skin
- Sweet Sorrow
- Thoughtless
- Piece of Mind
Keep updated with Dexerto for more information to get off to a head start when Destiny 2 Season 22 launches on August, 22.