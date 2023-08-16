Destiny 2 director apologizes for August State of the Game blog in personal video

Destiny 2 game director Joe Blackburn took to Twitter to issue a personal apology video for the controversial State of the Game blog post released in August, giving further insight into the status of the development team today.

Destiny 2 has been in a somewhat volatile state recently. The live-service title is leading up to a new season and is still on track for its final expansion of the Light and Dark saga that started back in the first game. Though despite all the exciting things on the way, the player base is not quite content with the way things are going. This was made even worse by the recent State of the Game post made by developer Bungie.

The controversial blog post outraged many players who have since called out Bungie for various reasons including missing content and poor communication.

Now, the game director of Destiny 2 has come forward in a personal video to apologize for the aforementioned blog post, giving more insight in a video posted to Twitter (X).

Joe Blackburn took to the social media site to have a personal talk with the community, particularly mentioning the blog post that went out earlier this month.

“A few weeks ago we put out a state-of-the-game communication that wasn’t up to our standards for what you all have come to expect for those kinds of communications.

“It didn’t provide the high-level vision that we normally provide, and really and truly a bunch of us were heads down working on The Final Shape and weren’t able to give it the sort of care and love that we normally put into these kinds of communications.

“And that’s nobody’s fault but mine on this,” the director explained.

Alongside the apology, Blackburn gave us further insight into the upcoming Lightfall showcase, revealed new information about PvP, and also stated that an upcoming armor set would be pulled from the Eververse store and be added to the core playlists to make up for the reduction in armor sets.

While the lengthy statement didn’t quite address everyone’s biggest gripes of late, Blackburn assured the upcoming Final Shape showcase will give fans a good reason to be excited again.