Destiny 2 roaming Supers need urgent buffs for PvE

Roaming Supers like Dawnblade and Spectral Blades are fun to use, but they have been underperforming for a while. It’s time that Bungie puts emphasis on improving roaming abilities for PvE content.

Destiny 2 offers lots of variety when it comes to buildcrafting and the variety of Exotic Weapons and abilities that are available to players. Supers are an integral part of every build as they often play a crucial role in either dealing damage or keeping players alive.

However, the Supers that have dominated the meta are stationary ones like Well of Radiance, Golden Gun with Celestial Nighthawk, and Titan Bubble. Meanwhile, roaming ultimate abilities like Daybreak, Spectral Blades, and Fist of Havoc are only viable in PvP.

If you are wondering, roaming abilities are those that you can cast while in motion. For instance, after you cast Daybreak, you can fly in the air freely and use unlimited Icarus Dash. However, their damage is quite sub-par in PvE.

The only roaming ultimate that can be used in PvE is Strand Titan’s Super as its damage output is high. It is important that Bungie starts buffing the other roaming ultimate abilities to match this to make them viable for PvE content.

Bungie Daybreak is one of the supers that needs an urgent buff in Destiny 2.

This is because it will not only open up more variety, but also give players more freedom with their builds. Whenever someone runs a Solar Warlock, they are currently forced to use Well of Radiance. However, a Solar Warlock should also be able to run Daybreak for DPS purposes in end-game content.

One such player expressed their frustration on Reddit claiming, “I’m pretty sure someone has a personal vendetta against spectral blades, ” while other players agreed they want roaming ultimate buffed as soon as possible.

There are several ways Bungie can fix these abilities. One of them is directly buffing their damage, or by adding special effects such as ammo drops through kills. Alternatively, reducing the overall cooldown in PvE would work too since players will be able to use these Supers much more often.

Bungie dropped a massive developer blog listing all the buffs and nerfs to various PvE Supers like Ward of Dawn and Well of Radiance on May 22, 2024. However, roaming abilities have been neglected for several years now, with Spectral Blades being the most aggressive example. Given this, it’s time Bungie starts looking into fixing this and making the sandbox more expansive than ever.