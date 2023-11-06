Destiny 2 players want nerfed weapon class reverted back to its prime

Reflecting on the current state of Swords in Destiny 2, players are pushing Bungie to revert a previously fan-favorite weapon class to its meta glory days.

It seems hard to believe but there was a time when Swords dominated Destiny 2’s meta. More specifically, Vortex Frame Swords combined with a Witherhoard offered the best damage potential of any Weapon combination in Season of Arrivals.

However, this frame was heavily nerfed by Season 14 with both the seasonal artifact long gone and both its damage and ammo reduced. These changes saw once-meta Swords like Falling Guillotine slip into obscurity.

Nine Seasons and an entire Sword rework down the line and most Swords remain an unpopular choice amongst Guardians pushing them to call for change.

A Reddit post pushing for Swords to get reverted to a prior state asked Bungie: “Can we undo the sword nerfs from around beyond light?” before elaborating “Vortex frames were busted when they released, but now they do less dps and lower total damage than adaptive.”

Believing the old Vortex Frame Swords wouldn’t be problematic anymore, the post continues: “With how far other damage options have come, whirlwind blades pre nerf version would be far from op. It doesn’t stand a chance against apex predator.”

“Laments also falling behind, it’s debatably worse than bequest, which is really only used on crota… Swords should be a lot better than they are, they just aren’t worth the risk and situational requirment when things like apex predator exist,” OP concluded making their case.

Several other players agreed wanting to see Vortex Frame Swords return with one reply stating: “The most fun I have ever had in this game was the sword meta in arrivals”

“I miss old Lucent Blade. Elemental Shards + Supercharged on Behemoth was 🥵I just miss the old system in general… it was much more interesting,” another Guardian explained also wanting to see Swords back in the meta.

Thinking back on how good Swords were in Season of Arrivals, another person commented: “I wish. Caster Frame swords were actually good. They use up too much ammo for range but then the damage isn’t even good”

While Swords aren’t in the best place right now Vortex Frames are a little underrated. A crafted Death’s Razor with Relentless Strikes + Surrounded is surprisingly powerful and worth trying out. Equally, Exotic Swords like The Lament and Bequest can hold their own even in harder content.