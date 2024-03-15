Destiny 2 players loathe current GM’s “peak bad” design

The Destiny 2 community is tearing into the current Grandmaster Nightfall describing it as “peak bad” design, highlighting one big flaw that single-handedly ruins the Strike.

GMs are the most challenging content in Destiny 2 offering a much more difficult version of Strikes with limited lives and a high power level.

While it’s not uncommon for Grandmaster Nightfalls to infuriate players, a few of them have gained a reputation for being not just hard, but also hard to enjoy.

The GM featured this week is an example of just that with the community calling out its flaws and praying it doesn’t return.

Lake of Shadows is “miserable” when played properly

Fed up with the state of the current Grandmaster, Lake of Shadows, one Destiny 2 player expressed on Reddit, “Lake of Shadows is peak bad strike design,” followed by, “Doing this strike on GM is an absolute slog. it’s tedious, the arenas are mostly ridiculously horrible and it’s even bugged since it was reworked.”

Explaining what makes this Strike so bad in GM Nightfalls, they continued, “Sure you can cheese the hell out of it, which is what every sane person does, since the legit version is miserable.”

The lengthy post went on to highlight several key issues with the Strike such as its unnecessarily large health pools, overly punishing enemies, a lack of cover, and glitched Taken pools that damage you even when not in contact with them.

The post proved popular, receiving over 1,100 upvotes with numerous players sharing OP’s sentiment that the rework that made the Strike more challenging did more harm than good.

One such comment reads, “Meatball boss is easily the worst part of the rework. The tracking shots it has plus all the gunk on the ground makes it a pain to fight. Add on the health pool of an early dungeon boss and it’s just plain ridiculous.”

Another player responded, “The two escorts and three bosses feels like an overcorrection of a previously too quick Nightfall/Strike,” with them believing the current iteration of Lake of Shadows “appears to punish us for being the easiest nightfall at one point.”

Others conveyed, “It’s a shame it’s so bad though, the arms dealer rework was way better,” and, “This strike is on the same level as The Corrupted as least favorite strikes to play.,” suggesting this Grandmaster Nightfall is deeply unpopular when compared to other reworked Strikes.

The Nightfall rotation is not expected to change until The Final Shape is released. If the rotation remains untouched then Lake of Shadows will make one more appearance before the end of the season between April 23 and April 30.