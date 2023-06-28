Destiny 2 players are losing it over “unfair” Grandmaster Nightfall

The weekly update brought with it a new Grandmaster Nightfall, but Destiny 2 players are not having a fun time labeling the new GM as “unfair,” due to one particularly frustrating mechanic.

Each week in Destiny 2 sees Bungie introduce a variety of new content, guns for sale, and a fresh rotation of the featured raid, dungeon, and Nightfall.

Nightfalls are hard-mode strikes where players are challenged to complete missions, strikes, and seasonal Battlegrounds on an increased difficulty. Meanwhile, Grandmaster Nightfalls are even harder versions that many regard as the most difficult content in Destiny 2.

GMs are supposed to be a challenge, but this week’s is so difficult that it has players questioning if it’s even fair.

PsiOps Battleground GM branded “unfair” by Destiny 2 players

Destiny 2 players have been complaining about the new Grandmaster Nightfall released alongside the June 27 weekly update, Psiops Battleground.

Upset by the GM one player posted: “Challenge is fun. Past Nightfalls, even such as The Lightblade, had it. The last two Battlegrounds made into GMs? That is not a challenge, that is an unfair and tedious nightmare not worth my time.”

Another fan responded by explaining what they believe makes the current GM so frustrating: “The only part that is genuinely bad is the final boss room. The one-shot lightning attack that can go through walls because it wants to is not fun or challenging whatsoever.”

The mechanic described appears during the final boss, Savathûn. She is capable of shooting an Arc lightning attack that travels quickly in a straight line and can pass through walls. If it isn’t seen and avoided in time it can immediately kill you.

One response did propose a potential solution: “Reduce your FPS to 30 FPS. Apparently, the lightning is suffering from that age old damage bug where the damage is tied to your fps. lowering your fps will lower the damage so it won’t one-shot you.”

Others downplayed PsiOps Battleground’s difficulty, claiming older GMs were more challenging: “Early GMs were a lot harder and unfair lol,” and “I still wake up in a cold sweat over A Garden World GMs.”

Bungie has been under a lot of criticism lately with some Destiny 2 players being disappointed by the seasonal Fishing Rally quest and the perceived neglect of PvP.