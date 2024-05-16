Destiny 2 players lament big nerf to the only viable Sword

The Destiny 2 community is upset after the Lament, possibly the best sword in the game, was a hit with a major nerf that removed much of its viability. Players are looking for other options and coming up blank.

As the game prepares for its upcoming expansion, The Final Shape, there are a lot of weapons getting tweaks to prepare players for the big climax.

However, some players believe these changes have gone too far. Lament is the most recent target, and it’s left many Destiny 2 players disappointed.

One of the best parts of using the Lament was how it would recover the user’s health when they damaged an enemy. This key part of the weapon’s effectiveness has been nerfed by 20%, making it much harder to tank through damage while charging at the enemy.

Article continues after ad

On the Destiny 2 subreddit, one fan expresses their frustration about this big hit, saying that bringing the healing effect down by that percentage is “beyond overkill.”

Article continues after ad

That 20% nerf is also carried over to the Lament’s ability to rev up like a chainsaw to increase its damage. Now, the high-end damage of this revving is down by 20%.

Some Destiny 2 players are speculating that this nerf is a result of what’s to come, with one user theorizing: “Wonder if swords are too strong against the upcoming raid bosses in internal testing or something.”

Lament was a great option to use against bosses in Destiny 2, especially Crota, who had a 15% weakness to swords. It could be that they are simply reducing its damage for the upcoming bosses that are being added to the Pantheon.

Article continues after ad

Bungie is working to get the game where they feel it needs to be for The Final Shape to be at its best. This includes the right weapons and their proper stats leading up to its release.

However, that groundwork has impacted player hype for the anticipated expansion, with one fan going so far as to say the nerfs are a “kick in the balls.”

Article continues after ad

Swords, in general, have not often had a spot in the meta since they were introduced in the Taken King expansion for the first game. Lament felt like the only option that was viable for big encounters for many players, so the negative response to its nerfs are no surprise.

Article continues after ad

While this nerf to the Lament is certainly a disappointment for the Destiny 2 community, there are other weapons that are set to receive decent buffs when The Final Shape arrives on June 4.