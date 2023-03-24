Destiny 2 players frustrated as Bungie struggles to fix Lightfall pre-order exotic

Destiny 2 players have taken to social media to vent their frustrations at the lack of communication when it comes to fixing the Lightfall pre-order exotic Quicksilver Storm.

Lightfall is well underway in Destiny 2, with the campaign, location, subclass, and raid being fully released to all players who purchased the expansion. However, not all has been going well for those who purchased Lightfall, especially those who pre-ordered the latest expansion.

Bungie created a new exotic that was given out to players who pre-ordered the new content drop, the Kinetic Auto Rifle Quicksilver Storm. Quicksilver Storm seemed incredibly versatile and ridiculously strong on paper, allowing it to fire out micro-rockets and grenades alongside its usual projectile.

The weapon has been available seen the Lightfall pre-orders came out and has therefore been in the game for quite some time now. Unfortunately, however, the weapon has been bugged for a while. Quicksilver Storm is currently lacking a pretty huge damage increase, making it much harder to use than originally intended. Exotic primary weapons gain a damage bonus to all red bar enemies to increase their capabilities as a primary weapon, but this new addition doesn’t quite join in on that fun.

This bug has gone unsolved over the past month since Lightfall’s launch, causing frustration from the Destiny 2 community.

Players have expressed their annoyance with the weapon, as it’s yet to be fixed after it was made a known issue post-Lightfall release. Quicksilver Storm is a fan favorite of many players, which has only been made worse due to the severity of the missing damage bonus. Alongside this, the adjustments to difficulty scaling in Lightfall have only exaggerated this effect, as enemies are far stronger than in previous expansions.

“Bungie has to, at the very least, say something,” one player chimed in on Reddit. “The gun was the highlight expansion exotic to pair with the new subclass and it’s been broken the entire time.”

“Many here, me included, literally paid for a weaker, bugged gun,” another Guardian added.

Bunge has since made a comment on the Reddit post about the reasoning behind the slow progress with the bug fix.

According to Bungie, this fix is far more complicated than previously thought, leading to a longer than expected time to fix. Devs are yet to announce a specific release date for this fix, so Quicksilver Storm users may just have to wait this one out.

We’ll be sure to update you here as any further details emerge as the Lightfall era in Destiny 2 rolls on.