Destiny 2 players demand buffs for mediocre Exotic that’s never been viable

The Destiny 2 community is desperate for Bungie to buff and rework The Queenbreaker with the Exotic Linear Fusion Rifle remaining one of the worst Heavy weapons in the game since its release.

Season 4 saw 13 Exotic weapons introduced into Destiny 2 for the first time. Some of these remain incredibly strong options with Wish-Ender, Ace of Spades, and Thunderlord all being top-tier in one way or another.

However, several of the Exotics from that season have aged poorly. The likes of Wavesplitter and Lord of Wolves don’t see much use but there is one Season 4 Exotic that makes them look meta by comparison.

The Queenbreaker has struggled for a while now with the introduction of Arc 3.0 making it effectively useless. Even before that, it was far from optimal only offering mediocre damage for a Heavy weapon pushing Destiny 2’s community to demand a rework.

Destiny 2’s The Queenbreaker Exotic needs a rework

Destiny 2 players are calling for The Queenbreaker to receive either significant buffs or get reworked believing that the Exotic LFR is one of the worst in the game offering little reason to use it.

A Reddit post raising the suggestion of a rework said: “It’s extremely archaic (Have to go into a menu to swap fire modes) and frankly everyone and their mother can spam Blind with barely a cough thanks to Arc 3.0 so…. There’s really nothing special about it…”

“It really just needs a once over, if it got some sort of stacking damage bonus with the precision and maybe widening field of Blind with the fast charge scope, it’d then be in an interesting spot, but currently it’s just a nostalgic relic of the past,” OP stated denouncing the unpopular Exotic.

The community was quick to agree with the post and looked to offer their own solutions on how The Queenbreaker could be buffed.

“1. Make it special ammo. 2. Make its perks togglable. 3. Crit hits Jolt enemies. 4. Jolt inflicts Blind. Now we have a low damage LFR great for crowd control instead of standard DPS,” suggested one Guardian.

Another player explained why Queenbreaker isn’t viable: “Are you really gonna waste a shot of heavy to Blind and tickle a couple of enemies or just obliterate them with some other Heavy Exotic like EoT or Gjallarhorn? If it was Special, then its current chain blind effect would actually be really nice to have and warrant its use…”

The main arguments given against The Queenbreaker are that its ability to consistently Blind is no longer unique to the Exotic and its damage is lacking for a Heavy weapon.

Making it a Special Ammo LFR that specializes in add clear would not only address these issues but also make it genuinely unique. Linear Fusion Rifles usually excel at single target damage so one that could inflict area of effect Jolt and Blind could be useful.

