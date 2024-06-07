Destiny 2 players crushed by “unbelievable” Exotic weapon bug

Destiny 2 players have discovered an unfortunate bug that is stopping them from unlocking a highly-anticipated Exotic version of the Khvostov, a fan-favorite Auto Rifle from the first game.

To unlock this new version of the weapon, players have to go through several steps, including collecting 17 Motes of Light, some of which are dropped from defeating bosses in the new Overthrow mode.

However, saving a specific boss for last is causing the Motes of Light to disappear. This is causing issues in the Destiny 2 community for those who want to get their hands on this gun.

Bungie The Servitor boss seems to be the hiccup for this Exotic quest.

Warnings about the bug can be found across social media, including the game’s subreddit where one player explains they had collected 16 of the Motes of Light before they disappeared.

The poster explained that they’ve tried to go back and defeat the bosses again to no avail; the Motes of Light won’t drop anymore for them.

They are not the only person to have this happen to them either, as another user replied, “This happened to me as well, seems to be happening to everyone who kills the Meatball last.”

Meatball is a reference to the Servitor, which are large, spherical enemies that can be found throughout Destiny 2. One of the bosses players need to defeat is a Servitor, and it could be the root of this issue.

While many players seem to think that saving this boss for last is what is causing the bug, some claim their Motes of Light still disappeared even after taking it out early on in the quest.

As one user explained, “Didn’t lose all my motes when I did the Meatball as the second boss instead of my last of the day, but the Meatball just does not drop the mote for me.”

This would indicate that it’s not the order of bosses, but the Servitor encounter itself that is bugged.

However the bug may be triggered, it’s an issue for many Destiny 2 players that’s made worse by the fact that the Khvostov is a fan-favorite Auto Rifle from the original game as well.

As of now, Bungie has not commented on the issue or announced a fix.