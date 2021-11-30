Destiny 2 players demand fix for broken melee attacks

Destiny 2’s melee attacks are notorious for not registering hits against enemies that are well within range and fans are demanding Bungie fix the problem.

The game’s combat system is a carefully weighted and mechanically-deep experience. While Bungie makes regular changes to keep that balance, melee attacks have been a problem in every area of the game.

Though there is a small change coming to melees in the Bungie 30th Anniversary update, the details of the fix haven’t convinced players that it would address the issue, and now some fans are calling for the dev team to take a closer look at the situation.

Destiny 2 fans demand fix for “ghost” melees

Originally pointed out by a meme posted by Stairwell2004, the problem with melee is that your Guardian will initiate the attack animation, including being pulled towards the enemy, and still not do any damage when it completes.

Whether you’re completing strikes, playing Crucible matches, or even running the Trials of Osiris, there is no guarantee that your melee will connect with its intended target. This creates a problem with the game’s intended mechanics.

When discussing the state of the melees, one user questioned how Bungie has let the problem stay unsolved for so long: “We’ve waited too long for a fix to this. It’s kind of hard to believe that this is still a problem in the game.”

Another commenter added that even using class-abilities to close the distance on your enemy might not be enough to ensure a hit: “In my experience as a titan, I’ll do a shoulder charge, hear the hit, use up my powered melee, and still not do any damage to my target.”

While the change to Warlock melees in the 30th Anniversary update is a start to leveling the playing field, the fan base is clearly hoping for some improvements in this area ahead of the arrival of The Witch Queen in 2022.