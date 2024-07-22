Destiny 2 players slam seasonal activity problem that “needs to change”

Destiny 2 switched to an episodic system after the release of The Final Shape, with many expecting it to be very different from the seasons of old. In reality, they have played out fairly similarly, with players now calling on Bungie to make a major change to activities.

In a post on Reddit, one player expressed their frustration with the way the current seasonal Battleground is unlocked. At the time of writing, unlocking the Battleground for Echoes Act 2 requires progression through the story.

The main issue that players have with the current system is that this unlock progression is locked to each character. This means that if they then wish to play Battlegrounds on another class, they need to work to unlock them all over again.

The responses to the post were overwhelmingly in agreement with the OP. One simply said, “I really can’t understand why people are just now getting mad about this. it’s been like this for a while, and it seriously needs to change.”

Another relatively new player lambasted how tough it is to build up an alt more generally. They said, “I only started playing Destiny 2 about 1.5 years ago, and during that time, I have mainly mained a Titan.

“Now, with TFS, I wanted to branch out a little bit to Warlock, but my God, it is so tedious to build up an alt. You need to go and redo all kinds of campaigns for Exotics and Stasis/Strand/Prismatic and farm/buy all aspects/grenades, etc., and then you need to do all the seasonal stuff you already did before.”

There’s little doubt that Destiny is not a game that’s geared towards maintaining alts, instead pushing the player to fill the shoes of a single Guardian. Whether Bungie will soften this stance remains to be seen, but there has been no intimation from the developer that changes are on the way.