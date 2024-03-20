Destiny 2 players condemn “abhorrent” dev abuse during Into The Light reveal

Destiny 2 players have spoken out and condemned members of the community who were verbally abusive towards Bungie developers branding their actions as “abhorrent.”

On March 19, Bungie hosted a developer stream revealing new information about the upcoming update, Into The Light. This included a breakdown of the exciting new game mode coming in April, Onslaught.

However, the stream was overshadowed by the extreme levels of toxicity on display with players sending abusive messages to the developers. This included slurs, death threats, and DMs targeted at one of the developer’s accounts.

Following the stream, the community rallied against those sending these messages. One such player posted on X/Twitter, “Yeah, I’m going to call this out. This behavior towards a dev in the middle of a live stream is disgusting,” before questioning, “How awful a person are you to do this to a Bungie dev for simply showcasing upcoming content they’re excited to give you for free?”

This was followed up by a Reddit post stating, “The toxicity towards Bungie has gotten egregious,” with OP going on to insist that, “While Bungie has made mistakes in the past the few devs left trying to deliver don’t deserve the constant harassment this community gives.”

The same post went on to slam those sending abusive messages: “During the live stream the chat was abhorrent, 99% negativity for a FREE content update. I know there are many that have the mindset of ‘They deserve it’ but the devs your directly attacking in stream don’t deserve it.”

Others responding to the Reddit thread agreed with one player responding, “Not gonna lie, I caught the livestream late due to work and was only able to catch like the last 10-15 minutes and man, this community is toxic to the next level.”

Another like-minded Guardian commented, “It’s baffling how the poor dev got bombarded with outright disturbing messages on steam after he accidentally tabbed out. The guy seemed like a cool dude and he was visibly bothered when those friend requests started coming in from people naming themselves the literal N word, ‘kys’ spelled out, and a reference to sexual assault.”

These negative comments follow several controversial decisions from Bungie including delaying The Final Shape expansion and its large-scale lay-offs. Even so, these remarks should not be tolerated and the community has made it clear they do not stand with those encouraging such behavior.