Destiny 2 Season of the Risen PsiOps Battleground guide: Full activity walkthrough

With Season of the Risen now in focus, Guardians have a new PsiOps Battleground seasonal activity to grind in Destiny 2. Here’s a complete walkthrough of the new challenge to help you clear it in no time.

Season of the Risen is now upon us as The Witch Queen takeover is in full effect. Outside of endgame Raids to topple and new Titles to earn, one of your main goals this season is to master the PsiOps Battleground activity.

Whether you’re a Destiny veteran or a kinderguardian taking your first steps, everyone can make it through this Seasonal activity with a little practice.

So to help you understand the latest activity and to clear it with ease, here’s a full breakdown of all there is to know about PsiOps Battleground in Destiny 2.

Contents

Destiny 2 PsiOps Battleground: New activity explained

PsiOps Battleground is the main Seasonal activity in Season of the Risen. Throughout, your goal as a Fireteam is to capture powerful Lieutenants and return them to the Tower where they will be psychoanalyzed.

Fortunately, Caiatl’s best Psions are on the job with us, as they’ll help defeat Savathun’s forces in each instance of the activity.

Destiny 2 PsiOps Battleground: Power Level

Before jumping into PsiOps Battleground, it’s recommended you reach Power Level 1500. This is the new soft Power Level cap in the Witch Queen expansion, so it shouldn’t take long to reach.

Just from clearing the main campaign, you should be well on your way to reaching Power Level 1500, if you haven’t already.

It’s worth noting this is just the entry Power Level, however. Luckily, you’ll be able to attempt a lower-level one on the EDZ early on.

As the Season goes on and Legend Battlegrounds rotate in, we’re sure to see a higher requirement moving forward.

Destiny 2 PsiOps Battleground: EDZ Walkthrough

Kicking things off in the EDZ, your first task is to ‘Break the Hive position’ in a nearby area. Simply clear the first wave of foes by any means necessary, then advance forward into the Dark Forest.

Upon entering the familiar location, you’ll encounter a few waves of Lucent Hive along with some more powerful foes. During this phase, look to prioritize Lucent Reliquists. Killing these yellow bar targets is essential to reaching the next step.

Lucent Reliquists drop Hive Relics (swords) at their feet. These can be used to break through otherwise impenetrable shields of the Portalguards. Use the Relics, break the shields, kill the Portalguards, rinse and repeat in a few different areas and you’ll be on your way to the next phase.

Next up comes the final boss fight in this PsiOps Battleground activity. Enter the Mindscape and track down Mor’Ak, Lightstealer for this particular EDZ mission.

In this final arena, you’ll be met with a heaping serve of regular foes along with a handful of yellow bar Aspects of Savathun. It’s worth ignoring the main boss target, to begin with.

Similar to the last encounter, these yellow bars should be the focus, and the only way to take them out is with special Relics. Grab Synaptic Spears littered throughout the stage to blast Savathun’s clones out of the sky.

Each time you wipe all Aspects of Savathun, you’ll have a brief damage phase to wipe off one chunk of Mor’Ak’s health bar. Repeat this step a few times and you’ll soon complete the first PsiOps Battleground challenge.

Below is a step by step breakdown to make light work of the PsiOps Battleground EDZ activity:

Break the Hive position by clearing enemies in the EDZ. Enter the Dark Forest. Defeat Lucent Reliquists to obtain Hive Relics. Use Hive Relics to wipe out a number of Portalguards. Enter the Mindscape and approach the final boss. Grab Synaptic Spears to kill Aspects of Savathun. Damage Mor’Ak, Lightstealer between each phase until completion. Return to the Material Plane and collect your Rewards.

So that’s all there is to know about the PsiOps Battlegrounds Seasonal activity in Destiny 2 Season of the Risen.

