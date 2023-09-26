Destiny 2 Gambit bug leaves enemy team hopeless as Invader dominates

A bug in Gambit allowed a Destiny 2 player to utterly dominate the enemy team as they were able to remain an Invader for almost three minutes, raking up 14 kills in the process.

Destiny 2 has been experiencing its fair share of bugs as of late. Most notable of all have been the so-called Funny Guns which were the result of a crafting glitch that saw the arrival of looter shooter’s most broken ever weapons.

However, while the glitched weapons were widely well-received for being so fun the same cannot be said of the ongoing server issues. Following a series of DDOS attacks Destiny 2’s servers have been struggling and all kinds of bugs have surfaced as a result.

Desyncs and disconnects are the norm right now, especially during prime time. However, even when taking the DDOS woes into account this latest Gambit bug is strange.

Destiny 2 Gambit glitch nets Invader 14 kills in one trip

A bizarre Gambit bug led to this Destiny 2 player securing 14 kills in a single invasion. Even crazier, past a certain point they appear to go invisible with enemies walking right past them only to meet their demise shortly after.

The revealing post read: “A bug in the game made me stay as an invader in Gambit for almost 3 minutes. Excuse the aim I was playing on a different TV than the one I always play with,” the user clarified, not that it stopped them getting plenty of value.

The reaction to the glitch was largely comical with one player responding “Apparently, you are John Cena because they never could see you,” and another “This looks hilarious here but ngl I’d be so pissed if I were that team getting slaughtered by an invisible Invader lol.”

Others joked about the possibility of one of OP’s teammates having the Malfeasance quest and loving them for getting so many team wipes.

While there’s no clear end in sight for Destiny 2’s server troubles Bungie is working on it. The publisher confirmed on September 25 that it’s still investigating the error codes with a fix hopefully coming soon.

