Bungie reveals Destiny 2 errors & disconnection issues are result of DDoS attacks

Destiny 2 developers at Bungie have revealed that the recent surge in error codes and disconnection issues are a result of DDoS attacks against the studio.

Destiny 2 has been in a rather weird place recently. We’re heading toward the end of the Light and Dark saga with The Final Shape expansion, but in the meantime, we got the Season of the Witch to keep us entertained. Season of the Witch brought a decent chunk of content including new weapons, activities, and the Crota’s End raid.

The most recent season also saw one of the craziest bugs in Destiny 2 history. This bug allowed players to place any perk on any craftable weapon, including exotics. As you might expect this was an insanely broken exploit that made certain weapon combinations incredibly unfair.

Bungie has been in the midst of fixing up the exploit, which many players believed was the cause of the recent disconnection and error codes. However, the developers have now revealed that that is not the case and that something far more sinister has been going on.

Destiny 2 devs reveal DDoS attack as a result of recent issues

“Over the past couple of days, we’ve seen a spike in error codes and disconnects. The team has confirmed that these error codes are not related to the planned fixes rolling out for the recent crafting issue and are instead a result of DDoS attacks,” the Bungie Help team revealed in a September 20 tweet.

The team conveyed that they would normally not disclose this information, but felt it was the right thing to do given the situation.

“While we typically don’t confirm these types of attacks and do not plan to in the future for general game security reasons, we believe it’s the right thing to do for our players to communicate the added pressure to our systems given recent circumstances.”

The player base was more than happy to hear Bungie’s transparent communication and showed their appreciation in kind.

“Not pleased with the whole circumstance, but the honesty- for once -is appreciated,” one user replied.

“On top of the crafting exploit, that’s one hell of a weekend for you guys,” another player sympathized.

Bungie is still in the midst of fixing the item exploit, but with the support of the player base, hopefully, these issues will be resolved in a timely manner.