Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2022: Date, time, rewards, more

The Olympics of the Destiny 2 world is nearly upon us as the 2022 Guardian Games beckon. If you’re new to Bungie’s Destiny 2 or have overlooked them before, we’ve provided a full guide to the Guardian Games.

Now seemingly a regular occurrence, Destiny 2’s Guardian Games sees each of the game’s main classes go to war with each other in a race to earn the most points and be declared the dominant class.

Prizes, rewards, respect, and honor are all on the line in the 2022 Guardian Games. Despite the ongoing commitment to The Witch Queen, Bungie has already begun to tease players with the existence of this year’s event, and we have all the latest including its start date and length.

What is Destiny 2’s Guardian Games?

The Guardian Games are a special event in which Hunters, Titans, and Warlocks go head-to-head in direct competition to accumulate points for their class. Completing activities and bounties are all part and parcel of the process as players have become accustomed to since the event’s inception.

Read More: Bungie releases statement after Destiny YouTubers receive copyright strikes

Each week of the Guardian Games will see intense combat take place and medals awarded for each classes’ placement until an overall winner is declared at the end of the event.

Guardian Games 2022 start date & time

In an edition of This Week At Bungie, the devs confirmed that the 2022 Guardian Games would get underway on May 3 and conclude on May 24.

There’s nothing concrete in terms of its start time yet though, but we do remember that the 2021 Guardian Games began at 6 pm BST along with the weekly reset.

Also, the closing ceremony is expected to take place shortly after the game’s event finishes, and is likely to roll straight into Season 17.

How to enter Destiny 2’s Guardian Games

The Guardian Games are open to all Destiny 2 players with the only requirement needed is to complete the ‘Escape the Cosmodrome to unlock the Tower’ objective. If you’re a new player, that won’t take you long at all.

That means that even if you don’t own the Witch Queen or even the season pass for Season of the Risen, you’ll be able to represent Hunters, Titans, or Warlocks.

Guardian Games 2022 rewards

Last year, players were competing to claim the ‘Spoils of Victory,’ which consisted of the following:

Heir Apparent Exotic Machine Gun & its Catalyst

An Exotic Sparrow

Legendary class items

Emblems

Shaders

We could get another chance at the Heir Apparent, but we could also get a new exotic instead. In any case, a new Sparrow and cosmetics are a certainty.

That’s everything we know about Destiny 2’s Guardian Games for 2022 so far. Of course, Bungie will be keen to keep fans updated with more relevant information as we draw closer to its official start date.

