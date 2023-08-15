Destiny 2 The Final Shape showcase: Date, start time and what to expect

Destiny 2’s showcase for The Final Shape expansion is coming soon, here’s how and when fans can watch the broadcast.

After months of disappointment and frustration, much of the Destiny community eagerly awaits Bungie’s annual showcase.

The broadcast goes live later this month, with the developer expected to finally unleash concrete details about Destiny 2’s next major expansion.

While community members try managing expectations amongst themselves, Bungie just released a hype video that suggests Destiny faithful have plenty to look forward to next week.

Article continues after ad

When and where to watch Destiny 2’s The Final Shape Showcase

The upcoming showcase will stream live on Tuesday, August 22 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5 PM BST. Those interested in catching the show as it airs can tune in via Bungie’s official Twitch and YouTube channels.

Bungie’s Twitch stream to feature exclusive Destiny 2 emblem

In addition to seeing the new details in real-time, Destiny 2 players will want to watch the stream live for its Twitch Drops. Anyone who watches at least 30 minutes of the broadcast will gain access to an exclusive emblem.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

What to expect from Destiny 2’s 2023 showcase

Most notably, viewers can expect Bungie to finally offer a deep dive into the Destiny 2: The Final Shape expansion. This hotly-anticipated chapter marks the end of the sequel’s currently ongoing story arc.

Article continues after ad

Bungie uploaded a minute-long teaser trailer back in May, which reflected on past events and confirmed Cayde-6’s return. The beloved character didn’t live through the end of 2018’s Forsaken expansion. Somehow, he’s being brought back.

Whether or not this mystery and others will be revealed during Destiny 2’s forthcoming showcase is anyone’s guess. But based on the 2022 showcase, it’s possible Bungie plans on unveiling The Final Shape’s release date and whatever new gameplay mechanics sit on the horizon.

Article continues after ad

That’s all we know about the Destiny 2023 showcase, thus far. For more on the game check out our other guides:

Deepsight Harmonizers: How to farm, use, and what weapons to convert | How to fish in Destiny 2 | Best Exotic weapons | Best PvP Weapons | Best PvE Weapons | Season of the Deep Season Pass: Rewards & ranks | Best Titan Builds | Best Warlock Builds | Best Arc 3.0 Builds | Best Solar 3.0 Builds | Best Stasis Builds | Best Void 3.0 Builds