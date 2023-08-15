Destiny 2 players defend Bungie by firing back at claims Armor “takes 20 minutes to make”

Destiny 2 players have defended Bungie after backlash from certain fans claiming armor in the game only “takes 20 minutes to make”.

Destiny 2 is in a bit of an odd position at the moment. Despite the latest state of the game stirring up drama in the community, the game’s player numbers have remained somewhat stable. Though many have become fed up with some of the recent posts made by Bungie, who have been unable to create content at the level players expect.

This has meant a reduction in content to modes like The Crucible and Gambit, which had the number of armor sets that dropped as Bungie focused elsewhere. Many have criticized the developers at Bungie for this pivot, claiming new pieces of armor take ‘barely any time’, and therefore should be easily producible for the core game modes.

However, others have since defended Bungie against this backlash, detailing in a Reddit post why “20 minutes” to make an armor set is pure fantasy.

Destiny 2 player defend developers amidst core playlist armor backlash

Certain Destiny 2 players have arisen to debunk the claim that new armor only “takes 20 minutes to make.”

Reddit user SnowOrShine summarized why it’s no longer possible for Bungie to craft armor sets at a ridiculously fast pace.

“Destiny 1’s initial armor pipeline was designed to create similar-looking but distinct armor pieces very quickly. Many people complained that the armor in D1 launches all looked very similar. it did, this is valid, and this workflow is the culprit. Destiny 1 would not have been able to have so much armor without using this modular system, they just didn’t have the manpower” the post states.

Snow pointed out that Destiny 1’s armor solution was to make similar-looking but distinct enough armor pieces that would satisfy the player base. This was done to ensure content would still be released in a timely manner despite Bungie’s smaller team. However, the quality of armor in Destiny 2 has increased, meaning it’s no longer possible for Bungie to do so.

“Towards the end of D1’s expansions, and especially now in D2, every armor piece is clearly almost entirely hand-crafted with little to no re-use of shapes.” they explain.

For now, it seems the Destiny community remains split on some of the more controversial changes, but many players are nonetheless acknowledging the work devs put into the title.