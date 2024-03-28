Destiny 2 Desperate Measures: New weapon perk explained

Desperate Measures is a new perk in Destiny 2 that looks to shake up the meta once again. Here’s everything you need to know about it including what it does and what weapons can roll it.

The Into The Light update has added a new perk for players to farm on their weapons, Desperate Measures. Destiny 2’s meta is largely decided by what perks are best so the introduction of a new one is an exciting time.

Some of the perks added in Lightfall are top-tier like Controlled Burst and Slice while others have added little value. This has everyone wondering if the new weapon perk is any good or another trait to avoid at all costs.

Here is what you need to know about the effects of the new trait and which weapons it is available on.

What does Desperate Measures perk do in Destiny 2?

Desperate Measures is a damage perk that grants stacking bonus damage each time you get a weapon, melee, or grenade final blow. The damage buff provided by melee and grenade final blows is greater than weapon final blows.

Unlike Golden Tricorn, Desperate Measures does not require matching elements to trigger it effectively making the new perk a less potent alternative that is easier to activate. Desperate Measures’ uptime also differs from Golden Tricorn with the new perk’s buffs lasting slightly longer.

What weapons can roll Desperate Measures perk?

Desperate Measure exclusively rolls on the Brave Arsenal weapons added in the Into The Light update.

However, not all of these new weapons can get the perk with these being all of the Brave Arsenal weapons that can roll Desperate Measures:

Blast Furnace (Kinetic Pulse Rifle)

Elsie’s Rifle (Kinetic Pulse Rifle)

Falling Guillotine (Void Sword)

Forbearance (Arc Grenade Launcher)

Hammerhead (Void LMG)

Hung Jury SR4 (KInetic Scout Rifle)

Luna’s Howl (Solar Hand Cannon)

Midnight Coup (Kinetic Hand Cannon)

The Recluse (Void SMG)

Desperate Measures does not roll on Edge Transit, Succession, or The Mountaintop making these the only three Brave Arsenal weapons that can’t utilize the new perk.

That’s everything you need to know about the Desperate Measures weapon perk in Destiny 2. We’ll keep this page updated when the trait is buffed or nerfed in the future.