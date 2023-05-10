Bungie’s attempt at fixing key Destiny 2 bug leads to painful weapon-swapping nerf

Bungie’s recent attempt at fixing a key bug in Destiny 2 has resulted in a painful weapon-swapping nerf that has left some of the community furious.

Destiny 2 can be a different experience for everyone depending on how seriously you take it. For casual players, it can be a nice sci-fi-themed looter shooter with satisfying gunplay and story. However, for the more hardcore players, it’s a sandbox of unlimited potential, full of ways to test players’ capabilities and skills.

With how large the game is, certain bugs can infiltrate the game and cause the sandbox to become rather unbalanced. Recently, a bug that found itself entering Destiny 2 allowed players to deal massive amounts of damage when swapping from a Precision Slug Shotgun to another Shotgun.

Fortunately, Bungie was quick to fix this, implementing a hotfix in order to prevent this from occurring. However, the way they went about this has some of the player base less than pleased with the developer.

Destiny 2 Hotfix has players up in arms about weapon swap nerfs

The recent 7.0.5.3 Hotfix Update saw some minor changes come to the shooter, however, one line stood out in particular.

There is now a two-second window where a weapon cannot be fired after swapping to it from the inventory screen.

This fix, aimed at preventing the Slug Shotgun Damage bug has resulted in a net nerf of weapon swapping overall in Destiny 2. Now players will have to wait at least 2 seconds before they’re able to fire their weapon swapping it via their inventory.

Many high-end players have been affected by this change, with popular Destiny streamer Gladd giving their two cents.

Some players have wondered why Bungie decided to pull a blanket nerf on weapon swapping, asking why they couldn’t just disable the affected weapons. However, others have defended Bungie against the player criticism, many stating that this only affects the top 1% of the community.

Whether or not Bungie has plans to change or revert this nerf in the near future is anyone’s guess, but the Destiny 2 community remains divided regardless.