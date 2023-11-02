Bungie’s path forward “statement” leaves fans furious

Bungie’s first statement since the massive layoffs hasn’t gone well, with fans furious over the message’s lack of content.

After ten long years of community building, the Destiny fanbase was devastated when developer Bungie was torn to shreds in a mass wave of layoffs. It only worsened from there, as the layoffs seemingly led to delays to The Final Shape expansion and Marathon.

Aside from a “tone deaf” statement from CEO Pete Parsons, the studio has remained incredibly silent. That turned out to be the worst path to walk, as devastating information was released, demolishing the remaining faith the community had.

Bungie has finally issued a statement, and unfortunately, it’s not even close to what fans hoped it would be.

Bungie briefly speaks on Destiny 2’s future

In a statement shared to the Destiny2Team Twitter/X account, Bungie’s developer team issued “Our Path Forward.” The opener of the statement addressed the layoffs.

“This has been one of the most difficult weeks in our studio’s history, as we’ve parted ways with people we respect and admire. We’ve spent this week supporting one another, including those who are at the studio, as well as friends and colleagues who no longer are.”

Bungie then switched gears to address The Final Shape: “We need to make The Final Shape an unforgettable Destiny experience.” As the developers hammered home the desire to deliver the best experience possible, fans hammered home the message reached no one.

Well-known creator GernaderJake perfectly summarized the fan outcry: “This was short enough to be a tweet. Why even make the article.” Another fan shared how they interpreted the message, and it wasn’t pretty, as it almost came off as an ad.

This message coming from Bungie’s developers left many in shock, as this is a message that management themselves should’ve issued. However, given the CEO’s prior statement, a letter from management might not have been ideal either.

Time will tell how Bungie handles Destiny 2 moving forward, but the studio faces an otherworldly task. Per the developers, expect updates to come, with one coming from the Crucible Strike team soon.