Destiny 2 player has iconic cutscene ruined by hilarious outfit

A Destiny 2 player has taken to social media to share their experience in one of the most iconic cutscenes of recent times, with hilarious results.

For those who don’t know, the story behind this latest cutscene goes back years. The release of The Last Wish Raid during the Forsaken expansion featured a “Wish Wall” where players could input codes for different effects. There were 14 of these discovered in total, but the community has long speculated on the existence of a 15th.

The cinematic released as the Season of the Witch draws to a close and finally confirms a 15th wish does exist. Unfortunately for one player, their experience in the cutscene was changed significantly by their accidental choice of outfit.

Vex Goblin outfit ruins the 15th wish cutscene

In a post on Reddit, one player logged in to experience the cutscene for the first time but found their immersion ruined by the Vex Goblin outfit they were still wearing from Festival of the Lost.

As the cutscene plays upon logging in now that the secret has been unlocked, the unfortunate player had no time to change into something more lore-appropriate. Sympathy from the wider community was predictably lacking, with one simply saying: “This is great 😂”

The player was not alone in their misfortune, however, with another chiming in to mention their similarly tricky experience, saying: “I had the googly eyes Riven mask on. I should’ve saved the movie.”

Destiny 2 and the game’s developer, Bungie, have arguably been through the roughest patch in their six-year history. Significant layoffs at the end of October came seemingly out of nowhere, particularly considering the enormous $3.6 billion deal the developer struck with Sony at the end of 2022.

Things didn’t improve from there, with the release of a poorly received statement in response to community outrage at the firings. One of the only positive notes in recent days has been the arrival of the new cutscene that finally solved one of the game’s longest-standing mysteries.

Though this exciting story development briefly changed the mood surrounding the game, it won’t be able to do so for long. With the Final Shape now delayed until June 2024, it’s a critical time for Bungie, and whether they will be able to change the narrative surrounding the game remains to be seen.