Dead by Daylight reveals Nicolas Cage is coming to the game

Dead by Daylight has revealed that Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage is coming to the game as a playable character later this summer.

Dead by Daylight is no stranger to incorporating iconic Hollywood crossovers into its playable roster.

Over the years, the game has introduced several Survivors and Killers based on various Hollywood IPs, like Scream’s Ghost Face, Freddy Kreuger from Nightmare on Elm Street, and Evil Dead’s Ashley J. Williams.

Now, Dead by Daylight has announced that the famous actor, Nicolas Cage, will be coming to the game as himself during summer of 2023.

Dead by Daylight reveals playable Nicolas Cage

The announcement came from Dead by Daylight’s official Twitter account which said, “It’s the performance of a lifetime. Dead by Daylight: Nicolas Cage. Coming to a realm near you. Learn more on July 5th.”

The post also contained a 42-second teaser video which gave fans a brief glimpse of what Nic Cage will look like in-game, alongside voiceover from the actor.

The teaser opens on a black screen as Cage says, “There’s nothing more powerful than imagination,” while flashes of a broken-down movie set appear on screen.

“It can shape the fabric of reality, transforming everything you may think you know,” Cage continues, before appearing on screen in the Dead by Daylight style. Cage’s model then scowls at the camera before walking towards the screen as it fades to black.

Unfortunately, Dead by Daylight fans will have to wait a bit longer before more information about Nic Cage’s character is available. The end of the teaser trailer revealed that fans will learn more details about this collaboration on July 5, 2023.

While the teaser doesn’t specify whether Cage will take on the role of a Survivor or Killer, the former seems much more likely given that all of the game’s villains have been based on fictional monsters and not ordinary humans.

For now, interested fans will just have to wait until June 5 for more information about this unexpected collaboration.