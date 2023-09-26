Idris Elba drops three rap tracks for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Idris Elba has released three new songs for the Cyberpunk 2077 in-world radio as part of his role in the Phantom Liberty DLC.

The radio stations in Cyberpunk 2077 were already impressive, boasting dozens of sounds across several distinct radio stations that made driving around Night City that much more immersive.

However, the team at CD Projekt RED clearly thought there weren’t enough in the game, so the new DLC is bringing even more.

What’s more, they’re performed by legendary actor Idris Elba, who is also playing one of the DLC’s most important characters: Solomon Reed.

Cyberpunk Phantom Liberty brings new songs to radio

The new songs are:

Walk of Shame

Rolla Coaster

Choke Hold

Each one adds a new vibe to Night City, and the new area, called Dogtown. All the new songs are available on Idris Elba’s official YouTube channel. However, none of them match I Really Want To Stay At Your House in our hearts.

If you want to learn more about Idris Elba’s character in Phantom Liberty, check out our guide to interacting with him in the DLC.

And to get yourself ready for the rest of Phantom Liberty, make sure you’re up to date with what your system requirements need to be to run the DLC properly.