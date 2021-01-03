Handy Cyberpunk 2077 exploit spawns your vehicle right in front of you - Dexerto

The release of Cyberpunk 2077 came with a plethora of bugs and glitches. But not all of them are bad – one exploit lets you instantly summon vehicles to your location without the usual delay, with some hilarious side effects as well.

CD Projekt Red’s release of the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 did not go according to plan. After getting their hands on the game, players discovered the Cyberpunk 2077 experience is chock-full of exploits and bugs ranging from funny to completely game-breaking.

While many players are frustrated by issues that break the game and take away from their immersion, others have a more positive outlook. Clips and montages of various bugs spread like wildfire on social media, with players sharing absolutely hysterical glitches from their playthroughs.

Another way to make the most of these glitches is using them to gain an advantage in combat or the game’s open world. In a clip shared to Reddit by ‘u/myqline’, the user shows how an exploit can help you instantly summon your vehicle, with some truly entertaining results.

In the short video, u/myqline can be seen taking a stroll down one of Night City’s many streets. They approach a parked car and pause for a moment before activating the exploit.

The player jumps into the air and another vehicle suddenly appears out of nowhere, right under the parked car. The purple vehicle flies into the air, turns over, and finally settles on top of the new car that just appeared – u/myqline’s very own Shion Coyote.

The post’s title – ‘Instant Car arrival – Press V during a Jump’ – explains what just happened. If you activate the ‘call vehicle’ key – defaulted to ‘V’ on mouse and keyboard – while in the middle of a jump, your vehicle will appear right in front of you without the usual delay.

CD Projekt Red’s last game had some hilarious cases of Geralt’s horse appearing out of thin air. This bug makes it clear that you can recreate Roach’s majestic maneuvers with Cyberpunk 2077’s vehicles, if you know the right way to do it.

With nearly 30k upvotes at the time of writing, the post has gained some serious traction on the game’s subreddit. Players in the comments were already discussing ways to use this exploit in combat and for speedrunning, and more clips of the glitch could very well appear in the future.

Information on whether or not controller players can use this exploit remains a bit shaky. Some users report that jumping and using the ‘call vehicle’ button on the d-pad will do the trick, so you can try this exploit out for yourself on either input device depending on your preference. Maybe this is one glitch the devs won’t be in such a hurry to patch.