Handy Cyberpunk 2077 exploit spawns your vehicle right in front of you - Dexerto

Cyberpunk 2077

Handy Cyberpunk 2077 exploit spawns your vehicle right in front of you

Published: 3/Jan/2021 16:49

by Julian Young
Cyberpunk 2077 Mizutani Shion Coyote Car With Logo
CD Projekt Red

The release of Cyberpunk 2077 came with a plethora of bugs and glitches. But not all of them are bad – one exploit lets you instantly summon vehicles to your location without the usual delay, with some hilarious side effects as well.

CD Projekt Red’s release of the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 did not go according to plan. After getting their hands on the game, players discovered the Cyberpunk 2077 experience is chock-full of exploits and bugs ranging from funny to completely game-breaking.

While many players are frustrated by issues that break the game and take away from their immersion, others have a more positive outlook. Clips and montages of various bugs spread like wildfire on social media, with players sharing absolutely hysterical glitches from their playthroughs.

Another way to make the most of these glitches is using them to gain an advantage in combat or the game’s open world. In a clip shared to Reddit by ‘u/myqline’, the user shows how an exploit can help you instantly summon your vehicle, with some truly entertaining results.

Cyberpunk 2077 Car Explosion Glitch
Reddit / 'u/Szynite'
Cyberpunk 2077 players have shared hundreds of bugs across YouTube, Twitter, and Reddit.

In the short video, u/myqline can be seen taking a stroll down one of Night City’s many streets. They approach a parked car and pause for a moment before activating the exploit.

The player jumps into the air and another vehicle suddenly appears out of nowhere, right under the parked car. The purple vehicle flies into the air, turns over, and finally settles on top of the new car that just appeared – u/myqline’s very own Shion Coyote.

The post’s title – ‘Instant Car arrival – Press V during a Jump’ – explains what just happened. If you activate the ‘call vehicle’ key – defaulted to ‘V’ on mouse and keyboard – while in the middle of a jump, your vehicle will appear right in front of you without the usual delay.

Instant Car arrival – Press V during a Jump from cyberpunkgame

CD Projekt Red’s last game had some hilarious cases of Geralt’s horse appearing out of thin air. This bug makes it clear that you can recreate Roach’s majestic maneuvers with Cyberpunk 2077’s vehicles, if you know the right way to do it.

With nearly 30k upvotes at the time of writing, the post has gained some serious traction on the game’s subreddit. Players in the comments were already discussing ways to use this exploit in combat and for speedrunning, and more clips of the glitch could very well appear in the future.

Information on whether or not controller players can use this exploit remains a bit shaky. Some users report that jumping and using the ‘call vehicle’ button on the d-pad will do the trick, so you can try this exploit out for yourself on either input device depending on your preference. Maybe this is one glitch the devs won’t be in such a hurry to patch.

Cyberpunk 2077 players discover ultra-fast bunnyhop technique

Published: 3/Jan/2021 3:08 Updated: 3/Jan/2021 3:10

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Cyberpunk 2077 Bunnyhop
CD Projekt Red / YouTube: Jumpy

Cyberpunk 2077 players have discovered an ultra-fast bunnyhop technique that lets them travel on Night City’s streets faster than cars, and it’s pretty easy to do, but it might not survive the next patch.

Cyberpunk 2077 has made headlines for good and bad reasons since its release. But despite all the mixed reactions and reviews, some players have thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

However, in addition to completing the story and discovering all the sights and sounds Night City has to offer, speedrunners have obsessed over finding ways to make their characters run as fast as possible.

Now, after a bit of trial and error, they’ve unraveled a seemingly broken and ultra-fast bunnyhop technique. It looks and feels a lot like what players have traditionally done in Quake and allows them to move faster than cars.

It’s also relatively easy to do.

Cyberpunk 2077 Bunnyhop
CD Projekt Red
The bunnyhop technique in Cyberpunk 2077 lets players move as fast as vehicles.

To perform the ultra-fast bunnyhop technique, you’ll need to equip the Maneuvering System cyberware mod. If you don’t already have it, you can buy it from Octavio’s Clinc in Arroyo, Santo Domingo.

In essence, this mod lets you dodge in mid-air, but it can also be used to dash repeatedly and gain a ridiculous amount of speed and momentum. It’s as simple as jumping and then performing a dash right before you hit the ground.

It might take a bit of time to master since the timing has to be precise. However, once you get the hang of it, you’ll be able to move at lightning-fast speeds. A YouTuber named Max Dakka showcased the technique in a video.

He even went a step further and combined it with the Reinforced Tendons cyberware mod to get extra height.

As you can see, the results are impressive. The technique has already become a bread and butter method for speedrunners to knock some valuable time off their runs.

However, because it appears to be an exploit, it’s probably only a matter of time before it gets patched.

But until that happens, if you want to hit Night City’s streets in style and bounce around like an energized madman, this is the way.