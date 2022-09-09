Cyberpunk 2077 adult toy weapon now features vibrating controller effect

Following Update 1.6, Cyberpunk 2077’s adult toy weapon, Sir John Phallustiff, now boasts a vibrating controller effect when used.

Cyberpunk 2077 is packed with equippable melee weapons, which range from swords and hammers to steel pipes and baseball bats.

Interestingly, a sex toy constitutes counts among the game’s rare melee objects. The toy in question is a “pleasure device” known as Sir John Phallustiff. Cyberpunk 2077 players receive it as a reward at the No-Tell Motel after completing the Venus in Furs sidejob.

Better still, a recent update has arguably given users yet another reason to equip the unique one-handed club.

Cyberpunk 2077’s Sir John Phallustiff gets an immersive upgrade

CD Projekt Red recently rolled out Update 1.6 for Cyberpunk 2077 across all platforms. Dubbed the Edgerunners update, the latest patch introduces content inspired by the brand’s upcoming Edgerunners anime on Netflix.

It also adds a “new iconic effect” to the RPG’s adult toy weapon, Sir John Phallustiff. The weapon will now deal more damage upon striking NPCs in the face, with strong attacks having a chance to stun.

And, according to the Cyberpunk 2077’s 1.6 patch notes, “gamepads will now be constantly vibrating while holding the weapon.”

CD Projekt Red The Edgerunners update is available now.

On top of rolling out a patch that enhances the Phallustiff experience, CD Projekt Red also announced Cyberpunk 2077’s long-awaited expansion.

Titled Phantom Liberty, Cyberpunk 2077’s spy thriller-themed DLC will launch on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on an unspecified date in 2023.

Players can expect to explore a new district of Night City, with Johnny Silverhand once more tagging along for the ride.

At the time of writing, though, there’s no official word on when exactly Phantom Liberty takes place in the overarching Cyberpunk 2077 narrative. And comments from CDPR representatives suggest this may mark the RPG’s only DLC expansion.