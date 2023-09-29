Cyberpunk 2077 hides Idris Elba’s character detail in base game

A player has found terrific attention to detail in Cyberpunk 2077, especially after the release of their latest expansion, Phantom Liberty.

It’s not news how well the Update 2.0 and Phantom Liberty were accepted by the Cyberpunk 2077 fans all over the globe. Not only did CD Projekt Red fix the game, but they’ve also added new dimensions to their sci-fi RPG.

Aligning to our suggestion of having a fresh start to the game after these new updates, a player has found an insane attention to detail after doing so in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 player finds Idris Elba’s character working as a bouncer, which is accurate to Phantom Liberty

According to Phantom Liberty’s story, Idris Elba’s character Solomon Reed is an experienced NUSA Federal Intelligence Agency agent, who also works as a bouncer undercover. A player took this to Reddit when they found him in an unrecognizable avatar in the vanilla game, before starting with the expansion.

The community immediately started appreciating CDPR‘s great attention to detail and easter eggs. One player commented, “And this guy does have the exact same cyberware too. So I’d say it’s him! A great Easter egg.” To this, another player added and said, “Lmao thats f*****g awesome. Like said above he states he acted as a bouncer off duty. This is so neat.”

Some players also mentioned seeing Songbird dancing in the Empathy club as well, in Night City. A player said, “Songbird is also at the bar where Samurai play”. Upon asking the location of the club, a player answered, “The club behind The Corpo Plaza Apartment”.

When players asked about Reed’s location where he is the bouncer, a player said, “Not OP but this looks a lot like the club/bar that Dino the fixer hangs out in, Electric Orgasm in downtown city center.”

Attention to detail like this makes the hardcore fans of the franchise really happy. After having a disastrous launch in 2020, the redemption arc is the best way to give Cyberpunk 2077 the closure it deserves.