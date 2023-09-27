Asmongold says Cyberpunk 2077 is dominating Starfield after 2.0 update

Twitch star Asmongold says Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty update has taken the wind out of Starfield’s sails, but he isn’t predicting the end for Bethesda’s RPG.

Following the releases of Baldur’s Gate 3, Starfield, and now Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty update, fans of RPG titles have been eating pretty well over the last few weeks.

Naturally, though, the three games have been fiercely pitted against each other – even if the themes and story directions are vastly different. The main way of doing this has been through comparing their player counts. However, those figures can be pretty skewed given that Starfield has been offered on Microsoft’s Game Pass and the other two aren’t.

Still, on Steam, Baldur’s Gate and Cyberpunk have pulled away from Starfield, but it’s the CD Projekt Red title that Asmongold is tipping his cap to, saying it has “taken the wind out of Starfield’s sails” right now.

Asmongold says Cyberpunk 2077 has taken “the wind out of Starfield’s sails”

It came up during his September 26 stream when some fans pointed out the massive difference between the player counts and quizzed the OTK founder as to whether or not he’d be getting into the Phantom Liberty and 2.0 update for Cyberpunk 2077.

“So, yeah, that’s a lot of people playing the game on Steam,” Asmongold said, referring to the fact Cyberpunk had treble the players that Starfield did on Steam during his stream.

“Now, obviously Cyberpunk is beating the s*it out of it and, let’s be real, Cyberpunk definitely took the wind out of Starfield’s sails. It’s just way more in-depth and that’s why I want to play it and see what it is about. But also, I think people will play Starfield for many years, the same as people played Skyrim.”

As noted, it is difficult to get a full reading on things given that Starfield has the benefit of Game Pass and that, therefore, doesn’t register players to the Steam count.

All three games are clearly thriving in their own ways and, as Asmon points out, Starfield could very likely fall into that classic Bethesda model of lasting for a decade anyway.