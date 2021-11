After Vitality took down local favorites Astralis at the 2021 BLAST Premier Fall Final, ZywOo joined Dexerto to talk about the win and more.

Zywoo, shox, Misutaaa, apEX, and Kyojin took down the hometown favorites gla1ve, Xyp9x, Lucky, blameF, and k0nfig across three maps in the lower bracket finals.

Next up, Vitality will take on s1mple and NAVI, but ZywOo said he’s not afraid of the best CSGO team and player in the world.