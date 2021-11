Vitality duo Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut and Richard ‘shox’ Papillon shared their thoughts on the team’s opening victory against Liquid at the BLAST Premier Fall Final.

Vitality got their BLAST Premier Fall Final campaign off to a perfect start as they made light work of Team Liquid in a quick two-map series. In this post-match interview, ZywOo and shox talked about the match against the North American side, the prospect of facing NAVI and even the recent reports about impending changes in the team.