What next for Fnatic outcast JW?

Counter-Strike’s so-called “Wonderchild,” Jesper ‘JW’ Wecksell has enjoyed an impressive seven-year stint on Fnatic’s CS:GO squad, claiming three Major wins along the way. But, after being benched by his team, what’s next for the superstar?

He might be one of CS:GO’s most decorated and experienced players, but JW has still been benched by Fnatic, and it doesn’t look like he’s getting back into the starting lineup now that ALEX and mezii have joined up with KRIMZ, Brollan, and Jackinho.

Despite his past success, he now finds himself out in the cold, so what will Wecksell do next? Will he join one of Fnatic’s rivals, or start streaming on Twitch full-time? Or, maybe even make the switch over to Valorant like so many former Counter-Strikes pros have already?

