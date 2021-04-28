What Next for CSGO's AWP God kennyS? - Dexerto

Since legendary AWPer Kenny ‘kennyS’ Schrub was benched from the G2 Esports roster, many are wondering what’s next for the CSGO veteran. And the answer might not be so clear.

While working with G2 on his move, KennyS has been building up his YouTube and Twitch to a stellar degree. Then there’s always that temptation of switching to Valorant, though the Frenchman said that he wants to stay in CSGO.

That would mean finding a team in need of an AWPer and who can also afford his buyout from G2, and that could present limited options for KennyS.

