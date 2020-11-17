 Army National Guard CS:GO Missions: How to complete and earn points - Dexerto
Army National Guard CS:GO Missions: How to complete and earn points

Published: 17/Nov/2020 18:44

by Calum Patterson
Army National Guard

As part of the Army’s National Guard Community Challenge, CSGO players competing will have the chance to earn extra points by completing various missions. Here’s how missions work, and how to get them done.

Army National Gaurd

Throughout the duration of the CS:GO community nights and tournaments running until December, you can rack up points for each game you win – while having points deducted for a loss.

But, it’s not just winning or losing you need to worry about – that’s where missions come in. Missions offer an extra opportunity to pick up points.

If you’re not already signed up, make sure to head to our info page for everything you need to get started.

CS:GO Community Night Missions

Missions are a way for players to earn additional rewards for winning matches, by not just winning matches for points but also playing, getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills, etc.

Players will enter a mission challenge and compete against themselves to complete a specific task. If you complete that task, i.e. 3 clutches in a game, you will win points that can be spent on the shop here.

Hometown Soldier Campaign

The Army National Guard started the Hometown Soldier Campaign on November 1, with missions that can be activated by any players with a CS:GO game account.

There are currently two missions that everyone can complete until the end of November:

  • Mission 1: Win 10 matches – 500 points
  • Mission 2: Win 60 matches – 20,000 points

At the end of the month, these missions will be replaced by two more on December 1, which will run until the end of December.

This is all in addition to the bi-weekly tournaments, where players will be ranked on their wins/losses. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with points, from a pool of 30,000 – full details here.

Aurimas ‘Bymas’ Pipiras is one of CSGOs most intriguing rookies. At just 16 he was scouted by FaZe Clan to step into the shoes of Counter-Strike legend Olofmeister.

Despite early performances from the Lithuanian prodigy, his stint on the CS Galacticos lasted just under three months after making the switch to Karrigan’s mousesports. The Danish IGL has a reputation for helping young talent flourish on the biggest stage, and this could be the key to unlocking the true potential of Bymas.

The young rifler was plucked from the ranks of FACEIT Pro League by the superstar playmaker Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač, who hallmarked the then 16-year-old prodigy for success. He stated, “I believe he has the potential to make it to the top and do some good things.”

But after failing to step into Olofmeister’s shoes during his short stint with FaZe Clan, many argued that his debut with the CS elite was premature. Yet Finn ‘Karrigan’ Andersen recognized the value in this young talent’s flair. Here’s why the Danish Kingpin is key to unlocking Bymas’ potential.