Upsets galore: IEM Rio CSGO Major had rarest diamond coin in years

The IEM Rio CS:GO Major had the lowest percentage of diamond coin collectors from the Pick’em Challenge in recent years, according to Leetify.

The CS:GO stats company analyzed 40,000 public inventories to determine the rarity of obtaining the highly sought-after diamond coin from the Pick’Em Challenges during the last five Majors.

The data obtained by Leetify showed that only 0.1% of the inventories with pick’em coins since IEM Katowice 2019 had a diamond coin from the IEM Rio Major. In order to obtain a diamond coin, players need to complete all nine challenges, the last of which is correctly predicting the winner of the grand final.

The percentage of diamond coin collectors during the Rio Major is by far the lowest of the past five Majors, which speaks to the number of upsets that shook up the Brazilian events.

Teams like FaZe, Vitality and Liquid could not go beyond the Legends Stage, while the tournament was won by Outsiders, who were not regarded as a title contender heading into the event.

The highest percentage of diamond coins was obtained during PGL Major Stockholm, where 57% of the players were able to complete all nine challenges.

Below you can find the percentage of diamond coins from the past five Majors, according to Leetify:

