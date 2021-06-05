The real problem with dev1ce’s NIP | Richard Lewis Reacts - Dexerto

While Ninjas in Pyjamas came second in Flashpoint Season 3, the addition of Nicolai ‘dev1ce’ Reedtz hasn’t exactly fixed all of their problems. Richard Lewis has dived deep into their problems as they push for a place at the Stockholm Major.

Ninjas in Pyjamas have bounced back in 2021, partly in thanks to the pickup of Nicolai ‘dev1ce’ Reedtz. Their tactical depth and level of talent is underrated across all of Counter-Strike, according to Lewis.

However, have they made the wrong moves after their Flashpoint Season 3 run? Are they putting themselves under too much pressure to make the Major and claim another big trophy back home in Stockholm? Lewis believes they might be shooting too high, too soon.

