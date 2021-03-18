The KennyS dilemma: CSGO or Valorant? | First to 16 with Richard Lewis and NBK - Dexerto

Richard Lewis welcomes Nathan ‘NBK’ Schmitt to Episode 5 of First to 16, covering everything from NBK discussing his own exit from OG’s active roster, to predictions for 2021’s top team.

As well as his own career, NBK and Lewis also discuss Audric ‘JaCkz’ Jug replacing Kenny ‘kennyS’ Schrub on G2, and whether the Frenchman will now make the switch to Valorant.

NBK says that he’s “in a good place” following his exit, working with a sports psychologist to help better himself and reflect on the situation.

“Something had to happen, I think… I thought that there were more things that could have been done… we could have done things a bit differently. We had some good things, some good games, some good tournaments, but there were consistency issues,” said NBK.

Looking at G2’s replacement of kennyS, NBK still believes that the star can retain a foothold in the CSGO scene instead of moving to Valorant.

“I think [he] evolved a lot as a player… kenny is such a solid player. I do think that [he] has much, much more to offer. I would love to be playing with him again. It’s just a complicated period to build anything or speculate on all of that,” the French CSGO legend added.

The pair also discuss the likes of Team Vitality’s turbulence and consistency issues of late, CSGO’s 6-7 man roster super subs, and NBK’s ultimate number one team of 2021.

Make sure to check out the full video above, and for all CSGO news and events, stay tuned at our dedicated main page.