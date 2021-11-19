Sources: CSGO coach maLeK in advanced talks with Evil Geniuses

Former G2 Esports coach Damien ‘maLeK’ Marcel is in advanced talks to take charge of Evil Geniuses’ CS:GO team, Dexerto has learned.

The French coach has been locked in discussions with Evil Geniuses after being released by G2 Esports just days after the conclusion of PGL Major Stockholm.

Team analyst Jan ‘⁠Swani⁠’ Müller has taken over G2’s team on an interim basis until a replacement is found for maLeK, who had been with the organization since late 2018.

Today marks the end of a great adventure. I've been G2's head coach for three years and well that went fast!

The decision to part ways took place a few weeks before the Major and I loved every moment of our last run with the boys ❤ pic.twitter.com/sqBtFgzOHY — Damdam (@G2maLeK_) November 16, 2021

According to a recent report from 1pv.fr, former FunPlus Phoenix player Luka ‘⁠emi⁠’ Vuković is one of the names G2 are considering for the vacant coaching role.

maLeK in advanced talks with EG

Sources with knowledge of the situation told Dexerto that negotiations between maLeK and EG are well underway and that an agreement between the two parties is close to being completed.

If he takes the job, maLeK will inherit a team in turmoil and with only two active players after Evil Geniuses made the decision to clean house after PGL Major Stockholm.

Peter ‘stanislaw’ Jarguz, Owen ‘oBo’ Schlatter and Michał ‘MICHU’ Müller were all given their marching orders after a disastrous run of form that culminated in the team being eliminated from the Major without a single victory following losses to FaZe, Copenhagen Flames and Vitality in the New Legends Stage.

EG’s starting lineup has been depleted to just Vincent ‘Brehze’ Cayonte and Tsvetelin ‘CeRq’ Dimitrov following these departures. It is currently unclear what will happen with team coach Damian ‘daps’ Steele if maLeK is brought on board.

In a recent Twitter post, Evil Geniuses reaffirmed their commitment to supporting North American CS:GO. According to Rush B Media, EG could acquire any players that Liquid wish to off-load, and have also been scouting the ESEA Premier league for potential talent.

Today we say goodbye and thank you to @peterjarguz, @obocsgo, and @michucs_go. In the new year we look forward to coming back stronger and continuing to prove our dedication to NA CS:GO. pic.twitter.com/mRTYn1tWNn — Evil Geniuses (@EvilGeniuses) November 6, 2021

Contacted by Dexerto, Evil Geniuses declined to comment.