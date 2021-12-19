Shox bids emotional farewell to Vitality in last ever interview for the team | BLAST CSGO Interview

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Following Team Vitality’s loss to NAVI at the BLAST World Final, shox joined Dexerto to talk about his final game and career with the squad.

Despite Vitality making some good tournament runs down the stretch of 2021 and winning IEM Winter, NAVI proved too strong for the French team in the BLAST semis.

With expectations of shox being replaced in the lineup, this was likely his final match with Vitality and he took the chance to look back on everything he accomplished.

