NAF opens up after final game with Stewie2k and FalleN | BLAST CSGO Interview

NAF joined Dexerto after Team Liquid fell to NAVI at the BLAST World Final to discuss his last game with Stewie2k and FalleN on the squad.

Despite a massive upset in the first round of the World Final, Liquid couldn’t get lightning to strike twice against PGL CSGO Major champions Natus Vincere.

This will be the last dance for the current Team Liquid with Stewie2k and FalleN expected to leave the lineup, as they exit the BLAST CSGO Premier World Final at the hands of s1mple and NAVI.

