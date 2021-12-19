S1mple on NAVI era & “Best year of his career” | BLAST CSGO Interview

Following NAVI’s win in the BLAST Premier CSGO World Final 2021, star player s1mple joined Dexerto to reflect on the year and where it ranks in his career.

NAVI took down Gambit 2-1 in the BLAST Premier World Finals to close out one of the most impressive years by any team in CS:GO history.

S1mple, who is referred as the best player in the world by many, looked back on 2021 and called it the best year of his entire career.

