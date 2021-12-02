Pop Flash: No NAVI? No more excuses for NiKo & G2! IEM Winter CSGO Preview

IEM Winter 2021 is the best chance for CS:GO’s best to show they’re the second best behind Stockholm Major champions NAVI. Without the definitive top dogs in attendance, it’s up to teams like G2 Esports to seize the opportunity, says the Pop Flash cast.

After NAVI has dominated the CS:GO landscape for all of 2021, IEM Winter 2021 provides teams a chance to prove they can potentially challenge the CIS super squad’s title in the new year.

Pop Flash’s Auguste ‘Semmler’ Massonnat, Duncan ‘Thorin’ Shields, and Richard Lewis break down the action ahead of IEM Winter 2021, and why this is the perfect time for G2 Esports to prove themselves as the world’s second-best CS:GO team.

