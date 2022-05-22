PGL Major Antwerp breaks 2 million viewer mark in FaZe vs NAVI final

The Grand Final of the 2022 PGL Major Antwerp drew more than 2 million viewers to the stream, making it the most-watched CSGO event of the year so far.

CSGO’s PGL Antwerp Major 2022 was definitely one for the history books. Karrigan, rain, and the rest of FaZe left NAVI no breathing room as they took home the trophy and the $500,000 grand prize with a 2-0 win.

Not only was it extremely entertaining to watch, but the match also ended up making the PGL Major the most-viewed CSGO event of 2022 so far, with over 2 million people tuning in from around the world to catch the action.

PGL Major Antwerp 2022 draws over 2 million viewers

2M Peak Viewers on #PGLMajorAntwerp. @natusvincere vs @FaZeClan is the most popular match of the event. English peak – 1M viewers. Languages & Platforms statistics of #CSGO Major:https://t.co/KdlA4o3Xwu pic.twitter.com/gzvMZZiDUc — Esports Charts 🇺🇦 (@EsportsCharts) May 22, 2022

According to Esports Charts, the final tally for viewers of the 2022 PGL Major came in at a peak of 2,048,282 viewers from around the world watching the Grand Final across various streams.

This not only makes it the most-viewed event of 2022, but also the second-highest of all time, behind the 2.7 million that watched the 2021 PGL Major in Stockholm.

The last two PGL Majors have absolutely demolished the previous record, which was held by the ELEAGUE Major 2017 with 1,331,781 viewers at one time. The top most-viewed CSGO events following PGL Major Stockholm 2021 are listed below:

PGL Major Stockholm 2021 — 2,748,850

PGL Major Antwerp 2022 — 2,048,282

ELEAGUE Major 2017 — 1,331,781

ELEAGUE Major 2018 — 1,329,096

IEM Katowice 2019 — 1,205,103

The Grand Final of NAVI vs FaZe was literally a must-watch match that came very close to breaking every existing Major CSGO viewership record, but just couldn’t quite get there.

