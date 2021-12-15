 nexa: "NiKo is the best in the world right now" | BLAST Premier CSGO World Final - Dexerto
nexa: “NiKo is the best in the world right now” | BLAST Premier CSGO World Final

Published: 15/Dec/2021 18:19

by Luís Mira
Dexerto

Nemanja ‘nexa’ Isaković was full of praise for teammate Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač after the Bosnian powered G2 Esports past NIP at the BLAST Premier World Final.

NiKo produced a man-of-the-match performance in Copenhagen to help G2 beat NIP in the first round of the BLAST Premier World Final. For the past two years, the debate about the best CS:GO player in the world has revolved around Aleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev and Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut, but nexa told Dexerto that NiKo also deserves to be in the conversation.

