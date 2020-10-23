 Newly added CSGO Source 2 code has players hopeful for major update soon - Dexerto
Newly added CSGO Source 2 code has players hopeful for major update soon

Published: 23/Oct/2020 4:29

by Andrew Amos
CS:GO players ⁠— it’s time to get your hopes up again. New strings of Source 2 code have been found in a recent Artifact update, and it’s got everyone hopeful that a major update is just around the corner.

Source 2 is coming to CS:GO. Or is it? At this point, the project has been greenlit, then reportedly canceled, then put back on so many times it’s hard to keep track.

CS:GO’s port to the newer Source 2 engine seemed dead in the water in July, even after speculation earlier in 2020 that it was just around the corner. Now it’s been given a new timeframe of the end of 2021.

However, for the first time in almost six months, there’s physical evidence that Valve are still kicking along with the project. New code found in one of Valve’s other titles has given players hope for Source 2 ⁠— and potentially a major update in the coming weeks.

The CS:GO Source 2 code string was found in the latest Artifact update. Valve data miner ‘GabeFollower’ shared the details on October 22. It was just a one-liner to do with shadows, but to CS:GO players, it’s something.

Given there hasn’t been any major changes to CS:GO since 2019’s Operation Shattered Web, any news is good news. However, it’s unlikely one string of Source 2 code is going to spell out a major in-game event.

It also doesn’t give players a better understanding of exactly what Source 2 will do for CS:GO.

According to Tyler McVickers of Valve News Network, Source 2 isn’t going to impact players too much. In fact, he stated that the game would be “95%” the same after the port.

“Source 2 still retains that backwards compatibility to Source 1, meaning even if a lot of the core mechanics change, ever so slightly, and upset the competitive side, the casual side — expecting ‘CSGO remade’ — will be disappointed as well,” he told players back in July.

cache csgo map
FMPONE, Twitter
Source 2 won’t really have an effect on players, according to VNN.

However, there will be some changes to how maps and models are created, as well as some bug fixes that come with fixing the old engine.

Dota 2 is already on Source 2, while elements of CS:GO like the Panorama UI use the newer engine. We will update you on everything Source 2 as new information arises.

Poizon: Complexity’s CS:GO prodigy turned AWP God

Published: 22/Oct/2020 19:28

by Lauren Bergin

From the ashes rise the phoenix: how Poizon helped Complexity upset the CS:GO pro scene.

With a history stretching as far back as 2013, Complexity Gaming have become one of the staple teams in the European CS:GO scene. However, CEO Jason Lake made the decision that 2020 was going to be the year Complexity became more than just a staple: they were here to dominate.

Picking up Valentin ‘poizon’ Vasilev from the tier 2 scene to add some precision to the squad in the AWS position. Although, some fans weren’t sure whether poizon was the player for the job.

The Blast Premier Spring 2020 Regular Season allowed poizon to show off his skills, ending in Complexity making it to second place, followed by a strong performance at DreamHack Open Anaheim.

This, coupled with a deal with ESL, secured a coveted place at ESL Pro League Season 11. Despite poizon being seriously injured, his prowess led to the team securing 10th to 12th place. This set them up beautifully for their dominant performance in the European finals, which they ultimately won due to insane plays from poizon.

It’s safe to say that poizon is Complexity’s secret weapon, and it’ll be exciting to watch his journey.