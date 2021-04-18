How NAVI’s Electronic became CSGO's best right-hand man - Dexerto

Natus Vincere’s Denis ‘electronic’ Sharipov is one of the best CS:GO players in the world, but has to live in the shadow of superstar Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev on the roster. However, he’s proven to be the perfect wingman.

When NAVI bowed out of the 2017 Krakow Major early, s1mple wanted more firepower to bolster his squad.

Enter electronic ⁠— once a star player in his own right, now being forced to play second fiddle to the Ukrainian star.

However, he has taken on the role perfectly, becoming the consistent fragger NAVI needs to allow s1mple to shine. He is the ultimate wingman, and the duo make for CS:GO’s most lethal pairing.